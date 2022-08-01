Former Collinsville coach Mark Herrin named NSU Alumni Association 2022 honoree

The Northeastern State University Alumni Association Board of Directors recently selected the 2022 alumni honorees to be recognized during this year’s homecoming celebrations.

This year’s honorees are Distinguished Alumnus Mark Herrin, along with Distinguished Alumna Danna Fowble and Outstanding Young Alumnus Trae Ratliff.

Herrin graduated from NSU with bachelor’s degrees in health and physical education and biology in 1981. He also earned a master’s in secondary education from NSU in 1983. He currently works as the state director for the Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes after a long career as a coach and administrator.

Throughout his coaching career, he was the head volleyball coach at Collinsville High School from 1985 to 1990. He led his team to a state championship and was named State Coach of the Year twice and an All-State Coach.

He would move on to be the head volleyball coach at the University of Central Oklahoma from 1990 to 2002. As the UCO coach, he led his team to its first ever NCAA Division II national tournament appearance in 1994.

The team would make their second NCAA appearance in 2002 under his tutelage. The Bronchos also won the Lone Star Conference championship and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II national tournament.

For his coaching contribution, Herrin was inducted into the Collinsville High School Hall of Fame, the UCO Athletic Hall of Fame and the Endeavor Games Hall of Fame. He was also a National Coach of the Year finalist.

The 2022 alumni honorees will be recognized during this year’s homecoming celebrations taking place Sept. 18-24. The honorees will be formally recognized on Sept. 23 at the Alumni Association Honors Reception.