Former Air Force commander from Owasso leads OU’s strategic research efforts

Retired Air Force Cmdr. Andrew Allen has joined the University of Oklahoma as director of research initiatives for the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships.

Allen, an Owasso native and member of the Chickasaw Nation, will apply his leadership experience and expertise as a test pilot to advance OU’s strategic research efforts in alignment with the Lead On, University Strategic Plan.

“I had the privilege of serving my country for 25 years; now I can serve my state,” Allen said. “There is a significant need to innovate — to field technologies from development to production quickly, affordably and to scale.”

Allen will assist in OU’s research efforts to generate new technologies in areas such as advanced radar and additive manufacturing, which are being developed in the realm of enhancing national security through OU’s Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Innovation Institute, Advanced Radar Research Center and School of Aviation.

Additionally, Allen will strengthen and develop federal and private sector partnerships, help create and enhance research opportunities for OU’s cross-cutting foundational centers and institutes as well as the strategic research “vertical” institutes as described in Pillar 5 of the OU strategic plan. He will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to build OU’s research brand and to open new research opportunities.

“As a commander, I had to see across multiple stovepipes and build across units to realize results that are more than additive, but exponential,” Allen said. “With the strategic (research) verticals, not a single area stands alone; they all have to work together.”

Allen is a five-time top graduate of every training program of which he participated, including Test Pilot School. He is the 2017 recipient of the Franklin C. Wolfe Memorial Trophy Weapons System Award.

Allen’s military career culminated as the wing commander of a data-masked location from 2020 through 2022, commanding more than 3,500 personnel over 50 sites and five mission areas with a $1 billion annual budget. During his time as a wing commander, Allen secured an additional annual $150 million per year congressional addition to improve the range of weapon system testing.

From 2016 to 2018, Allen commanded the 704th Test Group at Holloman Air Force Base, where he was the Department of Defense lead for all flight test programs operating on the White Sands Missile Range and for all GPS jamming operations. He was also the USAF lead for all directed energy tests, static radar cross-section measurements and inertial/GPS navigation systems tests. He achieved a fourfold increase in operations and customer development under his command within one year.

He served as squadron commander of the 461st Flight Test Squadron and director of the F-35 Integrated Test Force from 2013 to 2015 during the height of F-35 development. Under Allen’s leadership, the flight test program was completed on time despite a 150% increase in required flight testing.

Allen is a recipient of a National Defense Fellowship from the Institute for Defense Analysis. He holds master’s degrees in flight test engineering from Air University and in diplomacy from Norwich University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

He is the only pilot in history qualified in all modern USAF fighters, including F-15, F-16, F-22, F-35, F-117.