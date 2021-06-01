For ninth year, Bailey Medical Center named among Modern Healthcare’s 150 Best Places to Work

For the ninth year, Bailey Medical Center in Owasso has been named one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare.
The hospital is one of five Oklahoma health care organizations on the 2021 list, with four of the five organizations part of Hillcrest HealthCare System.
The recognition program honors workplaces throughout the health care industry that empower their employees to provide patients with the best possible care and services. A ranked order will be revealed at an awards dinner Sept. 16 in Chicago during Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work gala.
“The results tell us what we already know: Our employees provide patients with the best possible care in a compassionate, team-focused environment,” said Keith Mason, retired CEO of Bailey Medical Center. “This is a momentous achievement for our team. They strive to do their best and improve patient and employee satisfaction even in the midst of a pandemic.”
Organizations making this year’s list of Best Places to Work in Healthcare stand out in their efforts to create an empowered and satisfied workforce by nurturing a sense of loyalty and building engagement within the hospitals. Their rankings are based on interviews with leadership and physicians, and a confidential employee survey that assesses satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment and culture.
Bailey Medical Center fosters a positive work environment through offering creative ways to engage its team members. The hospital regularly hosts activities for employees, including recent food trucks and games on the lawn.
The four Hillcrest hospitals and physician groups making the list are Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Cushing, Oklahoma Heart Institute and Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital.
“I’ve been proud to work at Bailey the past 13 years and can’t wait to see how the hospital continues to grow under Scott Lasson’s leadership,” Mason said of his successor.
