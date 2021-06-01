For ninth year, Bailey Medical Center named among Modern Healthcare’s 150 Best Places to Work

For the ninth year, Bailey Medical Center in Owasso has been named one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare.

The hospital is one of five Oklahoma health care organizations on the 2021 list, with four of the five organizations part of Hillcrest HealthCare System.

The recognition program honors workplaces throughout the health care industry that empower their employees to provide patients with the best possible care and services. A ranked order will be revealed at an awards dinner Sept. 16 in Chicago during Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work gala.

“The results tell us what we already know: Our employees provide patients with the best possible care in a compassionate, team-focused environment,” said Keith Mason, retired CEO of Bailey Medical Center. “This is a momentous achievement for our team. They strive to do their best and improve patient and employee satisfaction even in the midst of a pandemic.”