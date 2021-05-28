Folds of Honor to host 11th annual Patriot Cup Invitational in Owasso on Memorial Day

Folds of Honor’s 11th Patriot Cup Invitational will be played Monday, May 31, at The Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.

Morning opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 followed by a 10:30 shotgun start.

The event is hosted by Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit that provides academic scholarships to spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the U.S. armed forces.

“Today is a time we celebrate and remember our fallen heroes who have died protecting our freedom,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. ”This is an opportunity for us to honor our veterans, recognize our recipients, and thank our partners. We’re grateful for the Tour players and PGA members who give their time and support.”

Participants in the event include scholarship recipients, veterans, PGA Tour players, PGA Professionals and PGA REACH, foundation partners and Folds of Honor nationwide chapters including Chicago, Minnesota, North Texas, South Texas, Kansas City and Oklahoma City.