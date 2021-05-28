Folds of Honor to host 11th annual Patriot Cup Invitational in Owasso on Memorial Day

Folds of Honor’s 11th Patriot Cup Invitational will be played Monday, May 31, at The Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
Morning opening ceremonies will begin at 9:30 followed by a 10:30 shotgun start.
The event is hosted by Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit that provides academic scholarships to spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the U.S. armed forces.
“Today is a time we celebrate and remember our fallen heroes who have died protecting our freedom,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. ”This is an opportunity for us to honor our veterans, recognize our recipients, and thank our partners. We’re grateful for the Tour players and PGA members who give their time and support.”
Participants in the event include scholarship recipients, veterans, PGA Tour players, PGA Professionals and PGA REACH, foundation partners and Folds of Honor nationwide chapters including Chicago, Minnesota, North Texas, South Texas, Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
Among the Tour players scheduled to attend are Michael Allen, Olin Browne, Ken Duke, Joe Durant, Paul Goydos, Tom Lehman, Scott McCarron, Corey Pavin, Tom Pernice Jr., Tim Petrovic, Gene Sauers and Wes Short Jr. Other participants include Bo Van Pelt, Robin Ventura and E.J. Pfister.
Celebrating 20 years of chart-topping hits, musician Phil Vassar will also perform a private concert honoring scholarship recipients and the military.
Along with the Patriot Cup Invitational, Patriot Golf Days is also conducted over the holiday weekend. A partnership between Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE, this marks the 15th time the event has been held, but the first over Memorial Day.
Since its inception, Patriot Golf Days has provided over 10,000 scholarships, totaling more than $50 million. Additionally, Folds of Honor has awarded over 29,000 educational scholarships, totaling about $145 million, since its start. Among the students served, 41% are minorities.