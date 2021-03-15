Folds of Honor scholarship applications for 2021-22 academic year due March 31

Students looking to be considered for a Folds of Honor educational scholarship must submit their applications by Wednesday, March 31.

Scholarships are available to support private school tuition or tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (2- or 4-year college/university, technical or trade school) for spouses and dependents of fallen or disabled service members.

Valued up to $5,000, each scholarship award or denial notification will be sent in the summer, and all available dollars will be awarded at notification.

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 29,000 scholarships totaling over $145 million. Among the scholarship recipients, 41% are minorities. A total of 91% of every dollar raised goes to the scholarship program.

To apply for a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org/scholarships.