 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Folds of Honor scholarship applications for 2021-22 academic year due March 31

Folds of Honor scholarship applications for 2021-22 academic year due March 31

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Folds challenge (copy)

Folds of Honor over the last year awarded $22.5 million in academic funds to loved ones of fallen and disabled service members amid the pandemic.

 Art Haddaway, News Editor

Students looking to be considered for a Folds of Honor educational scholarship must submit their applications by Wednesday, March 31.

Scholarships are available to support private school tuition or tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (2- or 4-year college/university, technical or trade school) for spouses and dependents of fallen or disabled service members.

Valued up to $5,000, each scholarship award or denial notification will be sent in the summer, and all available dollars will be awarded at notification.

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 29,000 scholarships totaling over $145 million. Among the scholarship recipients, 41% are minorities. A total of 91% of every dollar raised goes to the scholarship program.

To apply for a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org/scholarships.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News