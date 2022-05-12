Folds of Honor receives large donation from Zoetis, names new scholarship recipient

Folds of Honor received a large donation from a national animal health company this week.

Representatives from Zoetis, based out of Parsippany, New Jersey, presented the company’s first donation to Folds on Wednesday to help support the work of the Owasso nonprofit in honoring America’s heroes.

Zoetis provided $122,000 based upon each bottle of its select products purchased by beef and dairy producers from across the country during the first quarter of the year.

“Zoetis is grateful for the continued support of our customers,” Jared Shriver, senior vice president of U.S. Cattle and Pork at Zoetis, said. “Through this donation, we are able to help fund scholarship programs for the families of the heroes that help protect our rights and freedoms as Americans.”

Ben Leslie, executive vice president of development for Folds, added, “The support of Zoetis allows us to continue providing more life-changing educational opportunities for the families of our military heroes.”

During the check-presentation ceremony, Folds also announced Kaycee Moyer of Muskogee, as a scholarship recipient. Moyer is a freshman at Oklahoma State University majoring in pre-veterinary science and animal science. During high school, she served as president of the National Honor Society and captain of the color guard. She is on the leadership team with Baptist Collegiate Ministries at Oklahoma State.

Accepting the scholarship on her behalf was Kaycee’s dad, Chad Moyer. A retired Army National Guard sergeant, Chad enlisted in the military at age 31 following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. He worked as an infantryman during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds received in action, as well as an Iraq Campaign Medal with two campaign stars, the Army Good Conduct Medal and many other awards and decorations. He continues to serve the community through his work for the Tulsa Police Department.

“It is an honor to fund the future dreams of students like Kaycee Moyer and recognize the dedicated and selfless service of her father, Chad Moyer,” Shriver said.