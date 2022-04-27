Folds of Honor, PGA of America joined by USGA, PGA Tour, LPGA to help military families

Owasso-based Folds of Honor and the PGA of America announced Wednesday they will be joined by the USGA, PGA Tour and LPGA in providing assistance and awareness for Patriot Golf Days this upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Patriot Golf Days provides funding in support of veterans and military families through Folds of Honor and PGA HOPE, the flagship military program of PGA REACH, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America.

Patriot Golf Days began as a grassroots fundraising celebration in 2007, and over the last 15 years, it has grown to encompass a variety of fundraising efforts led by PGA Professionals and golfers in all 50 states.

“For the golf community to join the PGA of America and Folds of Honor is a powerful force multiplier,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, PGA, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “This new coalition understands that freedom is not free and is united in our commitment to serve our Veterans and their families.

“The PGA Tour, LPGA and longtime supporter USGA make significant impacts in the communities that they serve, and joining us on Patriot Golf Days on Memorial Day Weekend will further expand that effort.”

PGA President Jim Richerson added, “Having these influential organizations join in to back this critically important effort points to how closely aligned the golf community is in our support of our veterans and their families. With the PGA of America leading the way, we are able to further the impact of both PGA HOPE and Folds of Honor, as we raise additional funds through the game of golf in support of those who stand to defend our country.”

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. Likewise, PGA HOPE has served over 10,000 Veterans in 46 states. Led by more than 200 PGA Professionals, PGA HOPE will serve more than 7,500 Veterans in 2022.