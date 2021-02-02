 Skip to main content
Folds of Honor now accepting scholarship applications for 2021-22 academic year

  Updated
folds of honor

Folds of Honor headquarters, located at the Patriot Golf Club in the Stone Canyon development.

BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

Folds of Honor is now receiving scholarship applications for the 2021-22 academic year.

The Owasso-based nonprofit is awarding funds for private education and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education for spouses and dependents of fallen or disabled service members.

Folds of Honor awarded 4,500 scholarships totaling $22.5 million in 2020. The organization matched its total contributions in 2019 — marking its most impactful year in history at the time since its inception in 2007.

Over the last 13 years, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 29,000 scholarships totaling over $145 million. Among the recipients, 41% are minorities.

Valued up to $5,000, each scholarship award or denial notification will be sent in the summer, and all available dollars will be awarded at notification.

To apply for a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org.

