Folds of Honor founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney receives NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Owasso-based Folds of Honor, was honored Wednesday with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award.
The award annually recognizes seven distinguished athletes on the 25th anniversary of their college athletics careers. The honorees are selected by the NCAA Honors Committee, composed of representatives of NCAA member schools, conferences and distinguished citizens, including past awardees.
Rooney — who started Folds of Honor in 2007 to provide academic scholarships to loved ones of fallen and disabled service members — is a former collegiate golfer at Kansas.
He won the 1995 Kansas Invitational and finished in the top 10 twice at the Border Olympics. He placed sixth at the 1996 NCAA central regional. Rooney also helped his team to a second-place finish in the Big Eight Championships in 1995, and 5th place at the 1996 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. He later played professionally on the mini-tours.
Rooney joins legendary basketball coach John McLendon, also from Kansas, who was posthumously honored as the 2021 Theodore Roosevelt Award recipient.
“It’s humbling to join the other Silver Anniversary Award recipients and Coach McLendon in being honored by the NCAA,” Rooney said. “I’m thankful for the incredible impact the University of Kansas and the KU golf team has had on my life. I am very blessed to be able to pay forward the gift of an education.
“At Folds of Honor, we’re grateful to be able to provide necessary funds to students that deserve and need our help. About 41% of the 29,000 life-changing scholarships have been given to minority scholars. Education and opportunity are keys to success in this country. Coach McLendon’s legacy reminds us all that we must do our part for equality in America.”
In addition to receiving the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, Rooney was also presented with FOX Nation’s Ultimate Patriot Award in 2019, and has received several other accolades in recent years.
Silver Anniversary honorees were recognized during a virtual Honors Celebration awards show on the NCAA Twitter account and on the ESPN app.