Folds of Honor founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney receives NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Owasso-based Folds of Honor, was honored Wednesday with the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award.

The award annually recognizes seven distinguished athletes on the 25th anniversary of their college athletics careers. The honorees are selected by the NCAA Honors Committee, composed of representatives of NCAA member schools, conferences and distinguished citizens, including past awardees.

Rooney — who started Folds of Honor in 2007 to provide academic scholarships to loved ones of fallen and disabled service members — is a former collegiate golfer at Kansas.

He won the 1995 Kansas Invitational and finished in the top 10 twice at the Border Olympics. He placed sixth at the 1996 NCAA central regional. Rooney also helped his team to a second-place finish in the Big Eight Championships in 1995, and 5th place at the 1996 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. He later played professionally on the mini-tours.

Rooney joins legendary basketball coach John McLendon, also from Kansas, who was posthumously honored as the 2021 Theodore Roosevelt Award recipient.