Folds of Honor founder Dan Rooney releases new book, ‘Fly into the Wind’

“The book is much more of a journey than a read because it forces you … to really look at your life and say, ‘Where am I, where do I want to go and how do I get there?’” Rooney said, “and then it unfolds … to help you get to that place.”

He recounts in around 46,000 words across 204 pages specific life-changing principles that have culminated from 10 years of overcoming various obstacles, he said.

“For me, this was written in a period of my life where I was flying into the wind every day … It was born out of my personal struggle, and is really open and authentic,” Rooney said. “I went through this decade long storm, and I came out of it a very different person.”

One code of living that Rooney highlights in the book is “CAVU,” an Air Force acronym that stands for “Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited,” a disciplined approach that helps individuals thrive on a daily basis.

“It’s easy to make excuses, it’s easy to lose personal accountability,” he said. “The goal is to get to these infinite blue places of unlimited opportunity and possibility in our lives … trying to be the best version of yourself and live a life without limits.”