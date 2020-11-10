Folds of Honor founder Dan Rooney releases new book, ‘Fly into the Wind’

For Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, 2020 has proved to be successful despite various setbacks caused by the coronavirus.
Rooney, CEO and founder of Owasso-based Folds of Honor, kicked off the year by announcing an expansion project for the nonprofit’s headquarters at the Patriot Golf Club in February.
Five months later in July, he released a new documentary on Amazon Prime Video, “Folds of Honor: A Fighter Pilot’s Mission to Deliver Healing and Hope to America,” which shares his story and that of the thousands of military families he has helped through the organization.
It wasn’t long until Rooney and golf legend Jack Nicklaus in September unveiled a 24-month overhaul of Grand Haven Golf Club, located off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, into the historic landmark of the American Dunes.
Now, Rooney is celebrating the release of his second book, “Fly into the Wind: How to Harness Faith and Fearlessness on Your Ascent to Greatness,” which officially publishes on Nov. 17. His first book, “A Patriot’s Calling: My Life as an F-16 Fighter Pilot,” released earlier this year.
“Fly into the Wind” details Rooney’s experiences as an aviator, his highs and lows, and what he has learned along the way. It also serves as both a spiritual guide and call to action, providing a blueprint to living a full, successful life.
“The book is much more of a journey than a read because it forces you … to really look at your life and say, ‘Where am I, where do I want to go and how do I get there?’” Rooney said, “and then it unfolds … to help you get to that place.”
He recounts in around 46,000 words across 204 pages specific life-changing principles that have culminated from 10 years of overcoming various obstacles, he said.
“For me, this was written in a period of my life where I was flying into the wind every day … It was born out of my personal struggle, and is really open and authentic,” Rooney said. “I went through this decade long storm, and I came out of it a very different person.”
One code of living that Rooney highlights in the book is “CAVU,” an Air Force acronym that stands for “Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited,” a disciplined approach that helps individuals thrive on a daily basis.
“It’s easy to make excuses, it’s easy to lose personal accountability,” he said. “The goal is to get to these infinite blue places of unlimited opportunity and possibility in our lives … trying to be the best version of yourself and live a life without limits.”
Rooney said he’s excited to share another chapter of his life — or 10, rather — with those individuals who are seeking help in their personal walks toward a better future.
“I think the most rewarding part for me of writing this book is vision-casting, the impact it’s going to have on other peoples’ lives,” he said. “I’ve been so blessed to learn these lessons on my walk of 47 years, and to be able to pay it forward by putting it on a piece of paper.”
The release of “Fly into the Wind” is being held in conjunction with a new show of the same name that Rooney is hosting on Fox Nation, which aired on Nov. 10. In its first five episodes, he will talk with the likes of David Faridi, Herschel Walker, Greg Norman, Urban Meyer and Dara Torres about their “Fly into the Wind” moment.
Rooney’s new book can be found at Amazon or local book stores on Nov. 17.
