Folds of Honor, Celebrity Golf partner to transform backyards of military families

Folds of Honor and Celebrity Greens have recently announced a collaborative partnership.

Celebrity Greens, a company that specializes in the design and installation of synthetic golf greens, par-3 holes and short courses, is teaming up with the Owasso-based foundation to give back to veterans and their loved ones.

Gina Weber, co-founder of Celebrity Greens, said her company’s objective through the new partnership is to transform the backyards of military service members and their families.

“We want to repay these men and women for their sacrifice and for serving our great country. We’re fortunate we get to do that through our passion for golf,” Weber said in a news release. “Nothing gives us more pride than to design and install a PGA caliber golf green complex for our veterans and to deliver a personal and private golf experience.”

Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, added, “The generosity from the golf community, like Celebrity Greens, is vital to our veterans, their spouses and children.”

The association between Celebrity Greens and Fold of Honor was facilitated by PGA Tour player Gary Woodland, a longtime Folds of Honor supporter.