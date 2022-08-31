Folds of Honor awards 9,000 scholarships worth $40 million in record-breaking year

Owasso-based Folds of Honor announced Wednesday the distribution of nearly 9,000 academic scholarships worth approximately $40 million for 2022-23.

The milestone was reached through a combination of individual donations, corporate partners, numerous golf and other fundraising events and the unwavering support of the 31 local Folds of Honor chapters across the country.

“From where we started to where we are today is something I never could have imagined,” Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, said. “This foundation started above our garage in Broken Arrow … 15 years ago, and has positively impacted the lives of nearly 44,000 military dependents who deserve and need our help.”

For the first time this year, scholarships were provided for a master’s degree, doctorate or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification were also available. The traditional educational scholarships that support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work were also awarded.

Several of the leading states where students were offered scholarships were Texas (1,175), North Carolina (836), Georgia (711), Florida (645) and Virginia (504). Among the students served, 41% were minorities.

“While we were able to award more scholarships than ever before, the need is still great,” Rooney said. “Our goal is to be able to provide a scholarship to every qualified applicant each year, and we are committed to doing just that. I’m confident that we will continue to evolve and meet the demands of the individuals that we serve.”

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships valued at nearly $200 million. More information can be found at foldsofhonor.org.