Folds of Honor announces mission expansion to serve American first responders

Folds of Honor announced Monday it is expanding it scholarship program to include American first responders.

The Owasso-based nonprofit provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces.

The organization’s transition in 2022 will encompass the more than 2 million first responders in the U.S., made up of 800,000 law enforcement officers, 1,062,800 firefighter personnel and 241,000 full-time EMTs and paramedics that respond to approximately 240 million calls made to 9-1-1 each year.

“This move reflects our purpose to meet sacrifice with hope,” Folds of Honor Founder and CEO, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney said. “The decision to launch our first responder scholarships is in reverence to those who paid the ultimate price on Sept. 11, 2001.

“The following day was a defining moment in our history, as Americans responded to tragedy by putting differences aside, rallying together and standing as one. It is our hope that the expanded Folds of Honor mission will inspire unity once again. Without question, it will let first responders and their families know that they are not alone.”

Folds of Honor’s latest announcement comes just two weeks after the organization announced a record-high distribution of nearly 9,000 academic scholarships worth approximately $40 million for 2022-23.

Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 44,000 scholarships totaling nearly $200 million. The scholarship recipients are as diverse as the place they call home. Minority recipients represent 41% of all scholarships awarded.