Florida naval museum cuts ribbon on Owasso sculptor’s patriotic monument

Sandra Van Zandt celebrated a memorable milestone earlier this month.

The Owasso sculptor saw her latest work — a large-scale, three-figure patriotic bronze monument — dedicated at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, on Nov. 11.

Van Zandt’s statue, called “In Every Clime and Place,” was installed outside the military and aerospace complex in July and then officially unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony four months later on Veterans Day.

She crafted the 12-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide statue for the VMAQ Monument Foundation in an effort to honor the legacy of veterans who served in Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare squadrons for over 40 years.

“We’re finally glad it’s up,” Van Zandt, who spent the last four years bringing her piece to life, said in a previous story. “Just to be chosen to do it is such an honor … and a privilege.”

On March 8, 2019, the final remaining EA-6B Prowler squadron was officially deactivated at a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, marking the end of a distinguished era in airborne electronic warfare.

Van Zandt’s sculpture represents those who served in the VMAQ community — a pilot, a mechanic and an electronic counter measures officer — as they prepare to launch on a flight.

“Today is a great day for our Museum,” National Naval Aviation Museum Director and retired Navy Capt. Sterling Gilliam said in a news release. “The VMAQ monument is a spectacular addition to our campus and will serve as the cornerstone for our ‘Walk of Honor’ project.”

Van Zandt’s latest project complements her previous works, which have paid homage to prominent individuals such as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld; retired Lt. Gen. Mundy, 30th Commandant of the Marines; and former astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon.

The VMAQ helped fund Van Zandt’s project through various donations and grassroots efforts, which led to raising about $400,000.

More information about Van Zandt, the VMAQ and National Naval Aviation Museum can be found at vmaqmonument.org and navalaviationmuseum.org.