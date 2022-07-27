Florida couple opens healthy fast-food restaurant, 3Natives, in Owasso

For new restaurateurs O’Neil and Jamilia Anderson, laying down roots in Owasso was an easy decision.

“It’s our home,” O’Neil said. “I wouldn’t put another business anywhere else.”

Jamilia added, “Everyone here is family. Anywhere you go, somebody knows somebody, and you really good a good sense of community here.”

Their shared excitement comes about a month after opening 3Natives, a healthy fast food restaurant offering fresh acai bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, wraps, salads and more.

The Florida couple moved to Oklahoma about a year ago, and chose Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring community to open the franchise’s first location outside the Sunshine State.

“A lot of people in Owasso live healthier lifestyles; they tend to eat a little bit on the healthier side,” O’Neil said, “so I think having something like this in our own backyard is convenient and it benefits everyone.”

O’Neil, a former law enforcement officer, and Jamilia, a talented singer entertainer, have seen several new and repeat customers since opening the franchise off of 116th Street North and U.S. 169.

Owasson Brittney Driskill, for example, visited 3Natives for the first time on Wednesday, and tried the restaurant’s Spin My Avocado smoothie, made with avocado, strawberry, banana, pineapple spinach, honey and almond milk.

“It’s kind of a smooth taste … it’s a nice blend,” Driskill said. “It’s (3Natives) got a good atmosphere and … good drinks.”

Les Kelty, a Claremore resident who regularly frequents the restaurant while in town, added, “I like the wraps; I like the food primarily. I try to be as healthy as possible.”

The Andersons said they are excited to hear these stories, and look forward to continue reaching the Owasso community through healthier food and drink options.

“It brings me so much joy to serve on a different level,” O’Neil said, “to see repeat customers come in, telling you how good they feel.”

Jamilia added, “To see how quickly came together, and to just see it actually in action, and to have repeat and steady customer coming through our doors, it’s been such a blessing.”

The Anderson’s decision to bring 3Natives to Oklahoma contributes to the company’s efforts to help over 20,000 family farmers in Brazil and protect more than 2 million acres of rainforest.

More information about 3Natives can be found at 3natives.com.