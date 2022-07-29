Fleming Financial cuts ribbon with Owasso Chamber of Commerce

Owasso is now home to a new tax and accounting firm.

Fleming Financial this week hosted a grand opening at its new location off of 86th Street North and 145th East Avenue.

Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Feary cut a ribbon alongside owner Christopher Fleming during a special ceremony on Thursday.

“We are just here to say welcome,” Feary told Fleming. “We’re just happy that you’re here and that you have decided to invest in this community.”

Fleming, who founded the firm in 2004 out of Claremore, recently decided to bring the business to Owasso, where he has lived for the last 20 years.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Owasso community,” he said, “to have the opportunity to have our home base now in Owasso.”

Fleming Financial offers an expansive portfolio for small- and medium-sized businesses, independently owned pharmacies and individuals.

Its services include: accounting, state and local tax, advanced tax planning and preparation, business advisory, audit representation and payroll, along with outsourced CFOs.

Fleming Financial, located at 8813 N. 145th E. Ave., also has offices in Leawood, Kansas. More information about the firm can be found at fleming-advisors.com.