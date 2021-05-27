Flag placement events at area cemeteries provide educational platform for Owasso youth

Kylie Gunderson silently walked the premises of Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery Wednesday afternoon.

The 9-year-old visited the Owasso gravesite with her 7-year-old sister, Ace, and their mother, Kelsey, to commemorate veterans by placing flags on their gravestones ahead of Memorial Day.

“I think that it’s very important to honor them,” Kelsey said, “and I think that if … they don’t have anyone to honor them, I think it would be my place to honor them.”

Ace shyly hid her face behind the flags she was holding, but could occasionally be seen pushing a flagstick into the ground next to her sister.

The mother-daughter-trio joined about a dozen other local volunteers to take part in the annual ceremony, hosted by the Owasso VFW, at the large property located off of Highway 20 near U.S. 169. Volunteers also placed flags at Fairview Cemetery on 76th Street later in the day.

“I have family members in the military in different branches, and this is my way of giving back to them,” Kelsey said. “I think it’s important to realize our past and to honor those who have fallen for us.”