Five candidates file for Owasso city council, school board seats

Six individuals have filed their declarations of candidacy for seats on Owasso City Council as well as Owasso and Collinsville school boards.

The ballot will go before voters in the nonpartisan primary election on Feb. 14, 2023.

For Owasso City Council, newcomer Paul Loving submitted his name for Ward 3, currently occupied by Councilman Bill Bush, who will step down after nine years. Incumbent Lyndell Dunn also entered his name for Ward 4.

Both Loving and Dunn will run unopposed for the three-year terms.

On the education front, newcomers Kristy Moon and Vincent Donaldson submitted their names for Owasso School Board’s Ward 3 seat against current chair-holder Neal Kessler, who has served the district since 2017 in the five-year term.

In Collinsville, incumbent Jennifer McElroy will run unopposed for the School Board’s Ward 3 seat, also a five-year term.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the February election, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the general election on April 4.

The City of Owasso operates under a Council/City Manager form of government, in which Council — the government closest to Owasso residents — is the legislative body that passes ordinances, adopts the annual budget, sets policy and more.

Likewise, the Owasso School Board acts as the community’s voice in public education, establishing the policies under which the district operates.

The Owasso Reporter will feature Q&A profiles of each candidate before the February election.