FirsTitle debuts in Owasso with ribbon-cutting ceremony

FirsTitle held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The independently owned abstract and title company, located at 12150 E. 96th St. N., Ste. 108, officially opened its doors in June and celebrated its dedication with the Chamber this week.

“I was just so welcomed and so excited to be a part of this community,” Tammy Pratt, escrow officer for FirsTitle, said at the event, “and looking forward to growing our business in Owasso.”

FirsTitle offers several commercial, residential and farm & ranch services as it relates to buying and selling various properties. The company provides everything from a utilities locator and secure wire transfers to an electronic closing process with a closing cost estimator.

“The services that you provide, that is so important to making an impression on newcomers to our area,” Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin told FirsTitle staff on Wednesday. “You make an impression, not only in Owasso, but the area that you serve.”

FirsTitle has multiple offices serving all 77 counties in Oklahoma, and has established partnerships with Excel Title Group in Texas and Guaranty Title New Mexico.

More information about FirsTitle can be found at firstitle.com.

