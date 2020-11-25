First Baptist Owasso’s The Mission hosts inaugural golf tournament fundraiser

Owasso golfers hit the links earlier this month for a noble cause.

Around 25 area businesses participated in The Mission’s first annual golf tournament on Nov. 23, benefiting First Baptist Owasso’s nonprofit ministry.

The Mission, launched in 2008, provides food, clothing and other materials to underprivileged people across the community in need of support and spiritual guidance.

Staff at the local outreach hosted the inaugural fundraising event to help keep the shelves stocked at its facility, 11341 N. Garnett Rd., amid the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming holiday season.

“We get to offer some hope, relationship and support to our neighbors in the Owasso area that are experiencing hardship,” said Brenan Fulton, director of The Mission. “The need has been growing pretty exponentially in Owasso.”

Fulton’s team has served over 60 families in the last week, with 37 of them showing up in one day — a significant spike in normal numbers, he said, compared to those in recent months.

This month’s four-man scramble, held at Bailey Ranch Golf Club, brought together over two dozen teams to take part in some friendly competition, followed by a silent auction and a celebratory gathering, on the 18-hole course.