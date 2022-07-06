First Bank of Owasso named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for June

A local bank is continuing to make an impact on the community it serves.

The Rotary Club of Owasso on Wednesday named First Bank of Owasso its Business of the Month for June.

Rotary members stopped by the financial institution, located at 8601 N. Garnett Rd., to congratulate FBO President Dee Sokolosky and present him with a certificate of recognition.

“Your enormous outreach to this community is greatly appreciated,” Rotary member Jeff Stumpff said, “so I think the words we want to say today is thank you for seeing those needs and meeting them and being dedicated to this community.”

FBO, founded in 1962, has continued to host fundraisers for nonprofits like Project Hope through events such as Costumed for a Cause, where employees post pictures of their costumes to social media every Halloween and donate $1 to a local charity for each like they receive.

“I’ve long been a fan of Rotary, just for their contributions in our community,” Sokolosky said, “and to have people who serve other people recognize that you’re trying to do the same thing, that’s very neat, so we appreciate it a lot.”

FBO will celebrate its 60th anniversary in September — a major milestone that Stumpff spotlighted during his visit on Wednesday.

“That’s when Owasso was really small,” Stumpff said, “so you saw a need and met it; 60 years later, you’re still doing the same in this community … integrity, caring and excellence, and focusing on caring today because that’s what this award is all about.”

Last year, FBO was also named among the best-performing community banks in the United States, according to a new report by S&P Global Market Intelligence. S&P’s 2020 rankings placed First Bank at No. 19 in the top 100 banks selected out of 4,287 eligible candidates under $3 billion in assets.

FBO is the 11th local business honored by Owasso Rotary since the organization kicked off the monthly recognition program in August 2021.

More information about Rotary Club of Owasso can be found at owassorotary.com. Details about First Bank of Owasso can be found at firstbank.net.