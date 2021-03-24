First Bank of Owasso named among best-performing U.S. banks, S&P Global reports

First Bank of Owasso was named among the best-performing community banks in the United States, according to a new report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

S&P’s 2020 rankings, released this week, placed First Bank at No. 19 in the top 100 banks selected out of 4,287 eligible candidates under $3 billion in assets.

“2020 was a challenging year from an operational standpoint, with the changes necessitated by Covid, but a very rewarding one from a client relationship perspective,” First Bank Chairman and CEO Dee Sokolosky said in a news release.

Sokolosky, who has led First Bank since 1998, said last year the company assisted 702 clients in obtaining U.S. Small Business Administration PPP loans, and 77 in obtaining grants from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce through its Oklahoma Business Recovery Program.

“These funds allow businesses, churches, and sole proprietors to remain in business and make payroll,” Sokolosky said in the release.

Since 2016, First Bank has ranked in S&P’s “Top 100” report five times, with its highest ranking being No. 2 in 2017.