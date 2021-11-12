Firm selected to design new $40M air traffic control tower at Tulsa International Airport

The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust has chosen a firm to lead the design for a new, roughly $40 million air traffic control and terminal radar approach control facility at Tulsa International Airport.

Selected from five consultants, Leo A Daly is a global planning, architecture, engineering and interiors firm based in Omaha, Nebraska.

It will develop plans and specifications to remove and replace the existing air traffic control tower, including the terminal radar approach control and base buildings. The design should be completed in March 2023, and the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust is scheduled to solicit bids for construction two months later.

The award for engineering and design services was just more than $3.3 million.

The Leo A Daly company “is pleased to bring our industry-leading expertise in control tower design to Tulsa International Airport,” Avery M. Sarden, vice president and director of operations, said in a statement.

“Our design goal is to provide a comfortable and state-of-the-art workplace for FAA and airport employees to enjoy while enhancing the airport’s ability to adapt, evolve and grow over the next 50 years.”