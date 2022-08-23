Fire destroys office building at Owasso cannabis farm, engulfs $750,000 in harvested product

An Owasso business office was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire that engulfed a structure at an Owasso cannabis farm, located near 86th Street and Memorial Drive.

The flames destroyed an estimated $750,000 in recently harvested product that was temporarily being stored in the facility, Owasso Fire Chief David Hurst said.

“When we arrived, the building was fully involved,” Hurst said. “The crews began extinguishing the fire, but there was too much fire before we got there, so it was a total loss.”

Crews battled the flames for about an hour, and stayed on scene for an additional three hours to assess the incident.

Hurst said an investigation is ongoing, but believes the cause of the fire points to a possible electrical error.

There were no occupants, and therefore no reported injuries, at the time of the fire.