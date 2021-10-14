Fields of Faith: Rejoice Christian hosts national worship, fellowship rally for local youth

For Wyatt Eaton, attending Owasso’s Field of Faith event this week was a refreshing experience.

“Owasso’s a big town, and with all the churches coming together, it … just brings everyone together,” Eaton said, “and it’s kind of rejuvenating to have everyone in one place, everyone socializing, especially after COVID.”

Eaton was among several hundred area residents who gathered at Rejoice Christian School on Thursday to take part in the campus’s second annual faith rally.

The student-led gathering was born from a vision by Oklahoma FCA Area Director Jeff Martin to convene several church denominations in one place and influence youth across the state on a wide scale.

Hosted in partnership with the Owasso Youth Alliance and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Fields of Faith assembles youth of all ages to pray, worship and engage in fun activities.

“It’s so great that we’re able to do this,” said Rejoice Christian Superintendent Joel Pepin. “This was a no-brainer to us, being outside and being around and inviting kids here, and utilizing our spaces for that … we were excited to be able to do it.”