Fields of Faith: Rejoice Christian hosts national worship, fellowship rally for local youth

For Wyatt Eaton, attending Owasso’s Field of Faith event this week was a refreshing experience.
“Owasso’s a big town, and with all the churches coming together, it … just brings everyone together,” Eaton said, “and it’s kind of rejuvenating to have everyone in one place, everyone socializing, especially after COVID.”
Eaton was among several hundred area residents who gathered at Rejoice Christian School on Thursday to take part in the campus’s second annual faith rally.
The student-led gathering was born from a vision by Oklahoma FCA Area Director Jeff Martin to convene several church denominations in one place and influence youth across the state on a wide scale.
Hosted in partnership with the Owasso Youth Alliance and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Fields of Faith assembles youth of all ages to pray, worship and engage in fun activities.
“It’s so great that we’re able to do this,” said Rejoice Christian Superintendent Joel Pepin. “This was a no-brainer to us, being outside and being around and inviting kids here, and utilizing our spaces for that … we were excited to be able to do it.”
Pepin and his staff hosted the gathering inside the school’s newly constructed Gibbs Field House, a $5.3 million athletic building offering about 50,000 additional square feet of space for events like Fields of Faith.
Wildfire Collective, along with guest musician Henrik, performed at Wednesday’s rally. Abraham Wright, former football defensive end for the Miami Dolphins, also spoke as the evening’s guest speaker.
“I love how they created a really fun environment for us, the free pizza and snow cones,” said attendee Warren Sanders. “It’s nice to be able to come in and listen to some music and chill out and hang out with your friends.”
Since kicking off its first event in 2004, the spiritual movement has reached 500 fields nationally, 40 of which are in Oklahoma. Owasso High School has also held the assembly at its football stadium several times in the past, but Rejoice Christian saw its debut last October.
“For events like this, bringing in the community — not only just our Rejoice kids, but the entire community — as a superintendent, that’s what it’s all about,” Pepin said, “and the lives that are going to be changed here tonight … it’s pretty humbling to see.”
More information about Fields of Faith can be found at fieldsoffaith.com.