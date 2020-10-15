Fields of Faith: Rejoice Christian debuts outdoor musical event in Owasso for local youth

Loud sounds of laughter and lively music filled Rejoice Christian School’s football stadium Wednesday evening.

Hundreds of local residents convened in the outdoor arena off of U.S. 169 to take part in the school’s inaugural Field of Faith event.

The student-led gathering, hosted in partnership with the Owasso Youth Alliance and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, rallied youth of all ages to pray, worship and engage in fun activities, said FCA field representative Brennan Segraves.

“I think in a time where people have been isolated … they’re longing for human interaction,” Segraves said. “We’ve just created an event … that it says, ‘Hey, we want to turn the lights on at the stadium and bring the community together … allowing them to present the gospel.’”

Fields of Faith was born from a vision by Oklahoma FCA Area Director Jeff Martin to influence youth across the state on a wide scale. Since kicking off its first event in 2004, the spiritual movement has reached 500 fields nationally, 40 of which are in Oklahoma.

Owasso High School has held the assembly at its football stadium several times in the past, but Rejoice Christian debuted the event on Wednesday.