Feeding the hungry: Families in need across Owasso receive Thanksgiving food baskets

Owasso is seeing a spike in kindness this holiday season.

William Purnell, for example, recently experienced the community’s generosity firsthand when he received a basket full of needed kitchen items from a local food pantry.

Purnell showed up at Friendship Baptist Church Monday morning to pick up his share of boxed and canned goods being distributed as part of Owasso Community Resources’ annual Thanksgiving food drive.

Each basket comes with a $25 gift card for a turkey or ham, which the retired heavy equipment operator said he’s grateful for, especially now that he’s able to prepare a full meal after receiving some new cookware.

“This is the first time in probably three or four years that I didn’t get a turkey or a ham from where I worked,” Purnell said. “I got a big crockpot, and I tried it the other day … I figured I could get the turkey or ham … and get it where it could cook overnight.”

OCR’s Thanksgiving drive is a community-wide effort started more than 10 years ago that brings businesses, churches and organizations together to help residents in need, like Purnell who said he has experienced recent setbacks caused by issues such as flooding and hip surgery.