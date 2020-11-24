Feeding the hungry: Families in need across Owasso receive Thanksgiving food baskets

Owasso is seeing a spike in kindness this holiday season.
William Purnell, for example, recently experienced the community’s generosity firsthand when he received a basket full of needed kitchen items from a local food pantry.
Purnell showed up at Friendship Baptist Church Monday morning to pick up his share of boxed and canned goods being distributed as part of Owasso Community Resources’ annual Thanksgiving food drive.
Each basket comes with a $25 gift card for a turkey or ham, which the retired heavy equipment operator said he’s grateful for, especially now that he’s able to prepare a full meal after receiving some new cookware.
“This is the first time in probably three or four years that I didn’t get a turkey or a ham from where I worked,” Purnell said. “I got a big crockpot, and I tried it the other day … I figured I could get the turkey or ham … and get it where it could cook overnight.”
OCR’s Thanksgiving drive is a community-wide effort started more than 10 years ago that brings businesses, churches and organizations together to help residents in need, like Purnell who said he has experienced recent setbacks caused by issues such as flooding and hip surgery.
Each basket, valued at $65, contains several items, including packages of rolls, stuffing mix, mashed potatoes, pie ingredients, cans of soup, corn and green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy and chicken broth and French onions, along with the $25 gift card.
Baine Freeman, case worker and programs director for OCR, coordinates the event alongside a large team of volunteers every year, and said she enjoys being a part of the program.
“I love to see the families’ faces when they get the food; it’s a relief for them,” Freeman said. “I want people to be lifted up, and I want them to have a positive attitude and just experience the goodness of the community around them.”
One of Freeman’s longtime volunteers, Roger Phillips, in referencing what he takes away from working the event, added, “Just to see the smile on people’s faces that are less fortunate than others, to be able to have a nice Thanksgiving for their family, and just show the love to them.”
Through its decade-long partnership, OCR and Friendship Baptist have served hundreds of families across Owasso and surrounding areas during the holidays. This year, Pastor Linzy Slayden said, was no exception.
“This is a tough time,” Slayden said. “We felt like this was a great opportunity to just touch the community, to help. Our folks love it; it’s an opportunity to share the love of the Lord.”
