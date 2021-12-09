Federal indictments handed to Owasso man for first-degree murder, Collinsville man for firearms possession

Two local men received federal indictments on Thursday.
Manuel Quezada, 49, of Owasso, and Kevin Lynn Greer, 50, of Collinsville, were charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Dec. 2021 Grand Jury A, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
Manuel Quezada
First-degree murder in Indian Country (count 1, 2)
Quezada is alleged to have shot and killed Dajon Revel Ross and Albert Thomas IV on Oct. 22, 2019. The crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The FBI and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chantelle D. Dial and Steven J. Briden are prosecuting the case.
Kevin Lynn Greer
Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
Greer is charged being a felon in possession of two Remington 30-06 caliber rifles, a DoubleStar Corp 5.56mm caliber rifle, a Ruger .380 caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson .45 auto caliber pistol, a Ruger 9mm pistol, a Taurus .357 Magnum caliver revolver and 674 rounds of ammunition. He is further charged with possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana on Nov. 10, 2021. Finally, he is charged with possessing the firearms to further his illegal marijuana operation.
The FBI executed federal search warrants on Greer’s Collinsville home and business on Nov. 10, 2021. According to a criminal complaint, agents located the firearms, ammunition and 4 kilograms of marijuana packaged in 41 plastic bags. The FBI is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex M. Scott is prosecuting the case.
The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.