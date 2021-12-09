Federal indictments handed to Owasso man for first-degree murder, Collinsville man for firearm possessions

Two local men received federal indictments on Thursday.

Manuel Quezada, 49, of Owasso, and Kevin Lynn Greer, 50, of Collinsville, were charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Dec. 2021 Grand Jury A, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Manuel Quezada

First-degree murder in Indian Country (count 1, 2)

Quezada is alleged to have shot and killed Dajon Revel Ross and Albert Thomas IV on Oct. 22, 2019. The crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. The FBI and Rogers County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chantelle D. Dial and Steven J. Briden are prosecuting the case.

Kevin Lynn Greer

Felon in possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime