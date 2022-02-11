Federal indictment handed to Collinsville man for meth possession with intent to distribute

A Collinsville man was handed a federal indictment this week.

Wesley James Smith, 31, was charged with possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth on Jan. 4, 2022.

Smith was among several defendants named as part of the Feb. 2022 Federal Grand Jury A, announced by United States Attorney Clint Johnson on Thursday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Tulsa Police Department and Bixby Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam C. Bailey is prosecuting the case.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.