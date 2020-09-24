Federal funding allows Owasso PD to fill six new full-time officer positions

The funds will go toward paying a portion of the salaries and benefits of dozens of officers across the state, including six in Owasso who are needed amid a time of ongoing expansion across Tulsa’s northernmost neighboring city.

“… We have the benefit of always looking forward to having more people, more resources, but unfortunately we always have to play catchup because of the swift growth of Owasso,” Lt. Nick Boatman said. “So when we heard that we were getting this grant … it was really good news.”

It may be a full year until the new officers hit the streets of Owasso, but Boatman said the extra time spent training them is a long-term investment that only goes to benefit the community.

“It’s going to mean quicker response times and more safety for the average citizens of Owasso,” he said. “We’re going to be able to get to you quicker and deal with your problem quicker, and hopefully make Owasso a safer place all around.”

Owasso PD has hired 14 officers in last four years, according to Boatman. The forthcoming addition of the new officers will bring the department’s total number to 66 — marking a 10% increase to the force at one time.

COPS’ latest endowment to Owasso PD also marks the first time in nearly two decades that the department has received a grant from the organization, which kicked off the program in 1994.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.