FBI: Collinsville man uses dog shock collar, cage to punish 3-year-old while teaching alphabet

The girl moved in with Pennington and her mother on Feb. 21, 2020. It was unclear why the girl did not move in when her mother did about one week prior.

At some point in the late evening Feb. 21, Pennington said he “didn’t like the way (the girl) was acting and sat her down to have a talk.” according to the affidavit.

Instead, Pennington spanked the child off and on throughout the night and until the next morning, according to the affidavit.

The mother claimed she tried to stop Pennington, but he told her that the child had bruises from the assaults and if she tried to leave she would be arrested for allowing him to abuse the child.

“Throughout the night and next day Pennington spanked (the child) dozens of times approximately every few minutes,” according to the affidavit.

Over the ensuing weekend, Pennington also bound the child’s hands together and her abdomen to the table with a belt or strap while he continued to assault her with a piece of wood multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Pennington put a shock collar around the child’s neck on Feb. 24, 2020, according to the affidavit.