Farm Hippie in Collinsville named finalist in OK Main Street Center’s statewide awards

Collinsville business owners Ash and Carrie Beth Winfield are enjoying the fruits of their labor.

The husband-and-wife duo own Farm Hippie, which was recently named a finalist in Oklahoma Main Street Center’s annual statewide awards competition.

Farm Hippie opened its doors in Collinsville’s historic downtown in Aug. 2019, and has since become a staple in the community with its unique offerings and vibrant atmosphere.

Owasso’s northernmost neighboring mercantile was recognized in OMSC’s Best Visual Merchandising category — along with Enid’s No. 5 Findings and Yukon’s Grady’s Green Room Music Shop — for showcasing their “enthusiasm, creativity and responsibility toward increasing revenue and creating jobs for their local business districts.”

“We’re thankful for the support of the community … connecting us back to the local marketplace,” Ash said. “The community is very important to us, and we are humbled to get some recognition like that.”

OMSC considered Farm Hippie’s wide range of organic and all-natural products that include fresh meat and produce, coffee and snacks, as well as different crafts and collectibles and even all-natural dog treats.