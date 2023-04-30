The family of a missing Owasso man is seeking answers to his whereabouts.

Emily Smith said she hasn’t seen or heard from her father, 57-year-old Timothy VanMatre, since he vanished about six weeks ago.

“I just have no idea where he could be,” Smith said. “He left home without anything, without his phone or any ability for us to track him.”

VanMatre was last seen on security footage leaving his Owasso home around 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

His family reported his disappearance to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office the next day after discovering his 2015 Subaru Crosstrek at a trail he frequently visits near 66th Street North and Mingo Road.

Authorities have conducted an extensive search of the region using tracking K-9s, drones and other aircraft, but have found no signs of the missing tri-athlete, who is known to exercise in that area.

Smith said it is unlike her father to go an extended amount of time without checking in or reaching out.

“He’s extremely reliable,” she said. “He’s had a good job for 20 years, and he’s never late; he never just doesn’t show up.

“We were texting Friday evening planning brunch (for Sunday). I was going to make pancakes, and he was going to put down some new baseboards for me. Very normal conversation, nothing odd at all.”

Detectives at TCSO are continuing to conduct a thorough investigation of the man’s whereabouts and the possible cause of his disappearance.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions,” Smith said. “No bank transactions, no contact with anybody, he hasn’t looked at emails, nothing at all.

“The more and more time that passes by, I feel like there was foul play.”

Smith recently created the Facebook group, “Finding Timothy VanMatre,” to get the community involved in helping to track down her father.

VanMatre is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green jacket and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who may have seen who left VanMatre’s vehicle near 66th Street North and Mingo Road between 5 and 6 p.m. on March 18 is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600.