Fallen Owasso, Collinsville National Guardsmen honored at Oklahoma History Center

The Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion hosted a special ceremony for men and women of the military this month.

Gold Star families, Oklahoma National Guard leadership and members of Oklahoma state legislature gathered at the Phillips Pavilion on Saturday, Dec. 5, to celebrate the Gold Star Family Remembrance Dinner and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The trees, now on display at the Oklahoma History Center, feature gold stars with the names of 20 Oklahoma Guardsman who gave their lives in service to their country. This year’s trees include Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts, of Owasso, and Spc. Christopher Horton, of Collinsville.

“We are so honored to host this,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “I’ve done this every single year since I’ve been governor, and it’s our honor to host the Gold Star families here at the governor’s mansion and just to remember and thank the 20 families who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Roberts was killed on March 11, 2020, when his unit stationed at Camp Taji in Iraq was engaged by indirect enemy fire. A member of the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing, he was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard. Roberts was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve at the camp, located about 17 miles north of Baghdad, when the engagement occurred.

Horton died on Sept. 9, 2011, while serving as a sniper with the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Oklahoma National Guard. He graduated in 2003 from the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo. He was there for six years and was captain of the school’s shooting team, which led him to become a skilled marksman. Horton enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard in 2008.

Gold Star family is a term that comes from the service flag, which were first flown in World War I by the families of the Fallen. During that time, blue stars were represented by immediate family members in the armed forces of the United States, and when a family member died in combat, the star was changed from blue to gold — the gold representing the price paid in the name of freedom.

A public display of the Gold Star trees will be available for viewing on the third floor atrium of the Oklahoma History Center through December 28. The Oklahoma History Center is located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. The Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information on visiting the Oklahoma History Center, visit okhistory.org/historycenter/visitor.