Editor's Note This story was originally published in Sept. 2021, but is being republished as the Pride of Owasso nears its trip March 12-19, 2023.

Owasso High School Band Director Chris Harris can sometimes be found perusing the large trophy case outside of his office, reflecting on his students’ many achievements.

For him, one particular accolade — a silver, spherical memento from Dublin, Ireland, in March 2014 — stands out among the rest of his department’s large collection of well-earned, decorated hardware.

Of course, Harris’s admiration is shared equally across the award shelf, but another recent glance at the shiny relic reminded him that history will soon repeat itself.

The Pride of Owasso has been selected to return to the Irish capital to perform in the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in March 2023.

“Once again, we are thrilled that our band program has the opportunity to perform on an international stage,” said Harris, who donned a green, long-sleeved Irish polo the day he learned the good news. “Owasso is truly a great place to have a public school band program.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade serves as a staple in Dublin’s week-long St. Patrick’s Day Festival, which started in Ireland’s central shoreline city 25 years ago. The event entertains a global audience with performances from a host of entrants, including dozens of high school and college marching bands.

The Pride of Owasso debuted its musical talents in the 2014 procession, and took home Best Overall Band — up against world-renowned performers, including the likes of Illinois and Louisiana college marching bands — which put Owasso on the map beyond state borders.

“That was such a wonderful moment,” Harris said. “Ireland, to the alumni and the people who’ve been around Owasso for a long time, has been kind of that ionic first moment where Owasso became known internationally on the band front.”

News that the Pride of Owasso will make the 4,000-mile trek overseas for the second time comes over three years after students made national headlines when they performed in the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

Harris — still riding the high of seeing his band grace the spotlight in the Golden State — will soon lead around 250 of his students in an ensemble of new songs and routines to potentially showcase in Dublin’s 2023 performance.

“I might see, is there a way that we can combine something that’s truly American with something that’s truly Irish, and do a medley or kind of overlap melodies of both,” Harris said. “That would be something we would create ourselves.”

While the longtime Owasso band director starts to piece together the musical elements of the upcoming trip, he’s also eager to see the Irish and take in the sights of their picturesque country.

“The last time we were there (in Dublin), the Irish people absolutely treated us like royalty; it was just the nicest thing ever,” Harris said, “… and just knowing also what the kids are going to get with the places we might possibly tour.”

When asked what it means to embark on the journey, Harris replied, “We’ve got really great kids, and a really good support structure that allows us to have just lot of things, and we’re thankful for that.”

The Pride of Owasso will depart for Ireland Sunday, March 12, and return to the states Sunday, March 19.

