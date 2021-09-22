Eyes on Ireland: Pride of Owasso to return to Dublin for 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade performance

The Pride of Owasso debuted its musical talents in the 2014 procession, and took home Best Overall Band — up against world-renowned performers, including the likes of Illinois and Louisiana college marching bands — which put Owasso on the map beyond state borders.

“That was such a wonderful moment,” Harris said. “Ireland, to the alumni and the people who’ve been around Owasso for a long time, has been kind of that ionic first moment where Owasso became known internationally on the band front.”

News that the Pride of Owasso will make the 4,000-mile trek overseas for the second time comes nearly two years after students made national headlines when they performed in the 2020 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

Harris — still riding the high of seeing his band grace the spotlight in the Golden State — will soon lead around 250 of his students in an ensemble of new songs and routines to potentially showcase in Dublin’s 2023 performance.