Explosion at Owasso home kills man; his mother, three firefighters injured

OWASSO — A large explosion at an Owasso home claimed the life of one man and injured four other people, including three firefighters, Thursday night.

A woman and her son, a man who used a wheelchair, were inside the single-story residence near 76th Street North and the Owasso Expressway when firefighters arrived around 6 p.m., officials said.

The man’s medical equipment apparently had caught fire, which led to the blast.

“He was on oxygen, and the fire pressurized the tanks that caused the explosion,” Fire Chief David Hurst said.

The man died from injuries in the blast, and his mother was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released.

The damage was limited to the home’s living room. The cause of the initial fire is still under investigation.

