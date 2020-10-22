Evoque Nail and Lash Spa in Owasso relocates to expanded space

Owasson Lainie Goad hasn’t let the coronavirus stop her from expanding her business.
Goad, owner of Evoque Nail and Lash Spa, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new facility on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Evoque opened in 2016 in the Owasso Reporter building on 76th Street before moving a few miles north to the Three Lakes Office Complex off of 86th Street about a year ago. It wasn’t until recently that Goad relocated a third time to her current expanded space.
Her latest suite, 12801 E. 85th St. N., is located in the shopping area across the street from Rib Crib and Walmart Neighborhood Market. She doubled the size to add an esthetics classroom and treatment room for body contouring.
“It’s beautiful, gorgeous; we love it, it’s huge,” Goad said at Tuesday’s event, “and we are adding some different things and making this a much bigger spa than what it was before.”
After moving in, Goad transformed the new space into Evoque Spa Suites — which includes Epiphany Esthetics and room for a massage therapist — to provide an all-encompassing treatment experience for customers.
Evoque offers a variety of services including: eyelash extensions, spa facials, chemical and enzyme peels, hydrodermabrasion, LED therapy, acne relief, brow tinting and shaping, body scrubs, scar reduction, prenatal skin care and other corrective skin care treatments.
“We just really want people to come in to have a one-stop shop,” Goad said. “We are supper thankful to be here in Owasso … to have such a great support from our community.”
Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin, who was on site during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, added, “It makes me happy to see businesses expand and move forward.”
More information about Evoque Nail and Lash Spa can be found at evoquespa.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!