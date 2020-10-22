Evoque Lash & Day Spa in Owasso relocates to expanded space

Owasson Lainie Goad hasn’t let the coronavirus stop her from expanding her business.

Goad, owner of Evoque Lash & Day Spa, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new facility on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Evoque opened in 2016 in the Owasso Reporter building on 76th Street before moving a few miles north to the Three Lakes Office Complex off of 86th Street about a year ago. It wasn’t until recently that Goad relocated a third time to her current expanded space.

Her latest suite, 12801 E. 85th St. N., is located in the shopping area across the street from Rib Crib and Walmart Neighborhood Market. She doubled the size to add an esthetics classroom and treatment room for body contouring.

“It’s beautiful, gorgeous; we love it, it’s huge,” Goad said at Tuesday’s event, “and we are adding some different things and making this a much bigger spa than what it was before.”

After moving in, Goad transformed the new space into Evoque Spa Suites — which includes Epiphany Esthetics and room for a massage therapist — to provide an all-encompassing treatment experience for customers.