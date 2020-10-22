Epic Charter Schools governing boards respond to recent actions by two state education boards

An Epic Charter Schools’ governing board member called the findings of a state investigative audit and the resulting actions by two separate state education boards “politically motivated.”

The same governing board members serve both Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers, Epic’s two separate schools with different models and separate charter school sponsors.

At a Wednesday evening meeting, attorneys for Epic reviewed their point-by-point response document rebutting most of the forensic audit findings State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd released on Oct. 1.

“I’ve sat here for 10 years, and I’ve never heard of anything like this. And now all of a sudden this — and that doesn’t quite measure up to me,” said board member Mike Cantrell.

“For the very groups that have already audited us over the years and have approved our budgets and approved what we’ve done around this table and for them to pile on without giving us due process is just wrong.

“I hope we can all kind of work together to come to a resolution of things. None of us like this hanging over our head, but it sure seems politically motivated to me.”