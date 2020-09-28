Envisioning a legacy: Jack Nicklaus, Dan Rooney team up to redesign Michigan golf course benefiting Folds of Honor

When Lt. Col. Dan Rooney founded Folds of Honor in 2007, he didn’t expect that his boyhood hero would become a lifelong partner in the organization.
Rooney grew up watching golf legend Jack Nicklaus, a man who played a large role in inspiring the Air Force Reserve pilot to pursue his dream of becoming a PGA professional.
Nicklaus’ influence wouldn’t stop at the links, however. It would lead Rooney to grow Folds of Honor from a humble venture above his garage at his Broken Arrow home into a nationwide foundation headquartered from the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
They would both go on to establish a close partnership, with Nicklaus, and his wife Barbara, sharing in Rooney’s vision of providing educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans across America through the efforts of the nonprofit.
“When you got a guy like Dan Rooney that’s as passionate as he is about what he does, you can’t help but be enthusiastic and want to be part of it,” Nicklaus told the Owasso Reporter in an exclusive interview.
Rooney added, “I can’t begin to put into words the force of good that Jack and Barbara Nicklaus are, and how many ways that transcends in their life.”
Over the years, The Golden Bear and the F-16 aviator have collaborated on several occasions, but it wasn’t until recently that they teamed up to take on a groundbreaking project more than 800 miles away from Rooney’s Oklahoma hometown.
A historic landmark
The two dignitaries have dedicated the last 24 months to overhaul Grand Haven Golf Club, located off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, into the historic landmark of the American Dunes.
For Nicklaus, the project would normally serve as yet another successful redesign to accompany the more than 425 courses his namesake organization Nicklaus Design has completed. But the property — purchased by John Rooney, Dan’s father, in 1965 — serves as the birthplace of Folds of Honor, and will now come full circle as a respite for veterans and active service members in the region.
What’s more, 100% of course’s annual profits will go toward assisting Folds of Honor in its mission to support military families.
“That’s our ‘why’ for American Dunes,” Rooney said, “is getting together with Mr. Nicklaus to really reimagine what was there … build a golf course that is first and foremost there to raise awareness and funds for a nonprofit … and tell that story in a very reverent and emotional way and tie together the heroic families we help.”
Nicklaus added, “I’m all about trying to create things that people are going to love, and if you can do that, raise money for a great cause like Folds of Honor, it’s a win-win.”
The idea to renovate the 18-hole, par-72 public course, set to officially open in spring 2021, came when Rooney felt compelled to pay homage to not only his family’s lineage but his foundation’s legacy. He had only one person in mind for the job: the Golden Bear himself.
“I met with Jack on Feb. 22, 2018,” Rooney said. “I flew down to the Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida … and we sat out on the back deck there, and I shared my idea and what God had put on my heart; I already had the name for the place.
“Mr. Nicklaus is one of the most intentional, intense people I’ve ever been around in my life, and he asked a lot of pointed questions, it was a long meeting, but at the end of it, he said, ‘I’m your first guy in.’”
“‘Absolutely, yes,’” said Nicklaus, referencing his response to Rooney that evening. “For me to be involved and be a small part of Folds of Honor and honor our fallen soldiers and their families is a privilege … I’m just delighted that Dan asked me.”
Envisioning a legacy
It wasn’t long until the two visionaries jumped at the opportunity to move dirt on the land, re-envisioning the tight, tree-lined Grand Haven terrain as a vibrant dunes course. Construction began in March 2019, with Nicklaus waiving his design fee as his contribution to the project.
The year-long undertaking has led to the 20-year-old course, closed since Oct. 2018, to be transformed into 7,213 yards of open flagstick-bent fairways and triple-seven-bent greens, with over two dozen bunkers, sculpted through rolling landscapes nestled along the banks of America’s second largest freshwater lake.
Each hole at the American Dunes will celebrate a Folds of Honor recipient and one of Nicklaus’ 18 major championships.
The refurbished course will also play host to a two-story, 16-room lodge called The Camp that features several staterooms and suites for guests. Additionally, a gathering area called The Bunker will be home to a full bar, pool table, golden tee arcade game and multiple televisions.
“Mr. Nicklaus has uncovered a stunning dunes-scape that golfers will not believe,” Rooney said. “It’s an immersive golf experience routed in massive sand dunes along Lake Michigan.”
Nicklaus — whose signature emblematic bear, filled with patriotic stars and stripes, now graces the grounds as the course’s official insignia — echoed Rooney’s sentiments.
“I’ve had a blast doing it,” he said. “Loved working with (Dan) … loved working with all the people that have donated, made a lot of new friends, and I think what we turned out was a product that’s just fantastic. I think the golf course is super, and people are going to love it.”
Nicklaus and his team recently put the final touches on the American Dunes and plan to host a soft opening for media and close friends and family on Sept. 28-29. The course is set to officially open to the public next May.
When asked what it means for him to partner with Nicklaus on the project, Rooney replied, “Getting to truly know Jack … he is 10 times the hero that I admired through my TV screen as a young kid.”
More information about the American Dunes can be found at americandunesgolfclub.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!