Envisioning a legacy: Jack Nicklaus, Dan Rooney team up to redesign Michigan golf course benefiting Folds of Honor

A historic landmark

The two dignitaries have dedicated the last 24 months to overhaul Grand Haven Golf Club, located off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, into the historic landmark of the American Dunes.

For Nicklaus, the project would normally serve as yet another successful redesign to accompany the more than 425 courses his namesake organization Nicklaus Design has completed. But the property — purchased by John Rooney, Dan’s father, in 1965 — serves as the birthplace of Folds of Honor, and will now come full circle as a respite for veterans and active service members in the region.

What’s more, 100% of course’s annual profits will go toward assisting Folds of Honor in its mission to support military families.

“That’s our ‘why’ for American Dunes,” Rooney said, “is getting together with Mr. Nicklaus to really reimagine what was there … build a golf course that is first and foremost there to raise awareness and funds for a nonprofit … and tell that story in a very reverent and emotional way and tie together the heroic families we help.”

Nicklaus added, “I’m all about trying to create things that people are going to love, and if you can do that, raise money for a great cause like Folds of Honor, it’s a win-win.”