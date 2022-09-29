Endeavor 4-H Owasso nabs top honors at 74th annual awards banquet

Endeavor 4-H Owasso recently took home top honors at the 74th Tulsa County 4-H Achievement Awards Banquet.

Endeavor, formed in December 2021, had the second highest number of members who received awards, and took home a club award of a Silver Banner.

4-H members earn awards for accomplishments in various areas such as project work, public speaking, leadership opportunities and community service conducted throughout the year.

Endeavor members received the following awards in their project areas:

• Deacon Droze, Owasso: Cloverbud

• Drake Eshelman, Owasso: Fabrics and Fashion-Participation Award and Gatesign

• Alyse Bemis, Owasso: Design & Construction-Silver Medal and Gatesign

• Chloe Taylor, Owasso: Expressive Arts-Participation Award and Gatesign

• Adriana Lucas, Collinsville: Goat-Gold

• Codi Taylor, Collinsville: Equine-Gold

• Cheyenne Vassmer, Collinsville: Rabbits-Gold; Q & Q County Fair Award; Outstanding Junior Award-Leadership

• Ethan Vassmer, Collinsville: Rabbits-Gold; Outstanding Junior Award-Agriculture & Natural Resources

When asked how the Vassmers had earned their “outstanding” awards, their mother, Lisa, said, “All you need to do is house 21 rabbits!”

For information about 4-H and how to get involved in Endeavor 4-H Owasso, visit owasso4h.com.