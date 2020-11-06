Encouraging words: Owasso art students spread positivity through creative quotes

Owasso High School art students are promoting positivity in unique ways.

Several of Kay Bratcher’s pupils recently participated in a project that gave them the opportunity to encourage their fellow peers through their artistic talents.

Each student chose a quote they thought would be most helpful to inspire positive self-talk. They created their own artwork as a background for their quote, and hung their completed works on the walls across campus in hopes of spreading the message.

Bratcher, Visual Arts Department chair at the school, said the project — a brainchild of Assistant Principal Karah Whiddon — came in response to various challenges amid coronavirus complications, nationwide civil unrest and a divisive political landscape.

“It has been a tough start to the school year, and we all need a reminder of positive thoughts each and every day,” Bratcher said. “Positive self-talk is a taught and learned behavior that has been proven to reduce anxiety and stress, so who better to send out that message than the students themselves?”

One quote read, “Life is tough, but so are you.” Another stated, “Heroes may sometimes fall, but the real hero is the one who can get back up again.”