Encompass Health Corp., Ascension St. John to build 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Owasso

Encompass Health Corp. and Ascension St. John on Monday announced their plans to construct a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Owasso.
The future hospital is the joint venture’s second location, which is set to break ground somewhere along East 86th Street North, with a pending date and address.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Encompass Health on this rehabilitation hospital in Owasso,” Mike McBride, FACHE, Ascension St. John Regional President and COO, said in a news release. “This new facility represents our commitment to providing accessible, personalized care for our patients. We are very pleased to expand our rehabilitation services for the communities we serve.”
Complementing local acute care services like those provided by Ascension St. John Owasso, the future hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, and 24-hour nursing care, to restore functional ability and quality of life.
The facility will care for patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.
Likewise, it will feature all private patient rooms, a spacious therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and activities of daily living suite, cafeteria, dining room, pharmacy and therapy courtyard.
“Through the opening of our second hospital with Ascension St. John, we’ll be able to support even more individuals in need of intensive, rehabilitation services provided in a hospital setting,” said Barb Jacobsmeyer, executive vice president and president of inpatient hospitals at Encompass Health. “Since opening our Broken Arrow hospital in 2016, we have seen an increased demand for our care, and we will continue to work closely with the team at Ascension St. John to make sure our patients are receiving the high-quality care they deserve.”
Ascension includes more than 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care — including 146 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities — in 19 states and the District of Columbia. More information can be found at ascension.org.