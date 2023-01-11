Enchanted Children’s Bookstore in Collinsville opens, enlivens young readers

Young local bookworms now have a place to relax and read their favorite fantasy novels.

Children of all ages can be found perusing the aisles of Enchanted Children’s Bookstore in downtown Collinsville.

The new bookstore opened in December at 1023 W. Main Street and offers a safe haven for students to learn and grow through the art of storytelling.

“Our main focus is to just provide enjoyment of reading for children,” owner Karen Barros said. “We have the slogan … ‘Where Reading Magic Happens,’ and I have seen that magic in so many faces.”

Barros previously owned Another Chapter Bookstore in Owasso, which closed in November 2018 after about two years in operation.

The retired Owasso seventh grade teacher of 24 years took a brief hiatus before her love of reading and her heart for youth led her to open another store north of her hometown, this time geared toward kids.

“I love children, I love books and I love the feel of Collinsville,” Barros said. “So I decided to put that all together and just try again.”

Her selection includes fiction and nonfiction, graphic novels, baby books, touch-and-feel titles and a fresh batch of new adult works, along with books on child care, parenting and education for adults.

She also carries children’s toys and games; gift items, including mugs and candles; and reading-related products such as pens, highlighters, bookmarks, book lights and more.

Barros said she’s excited to move forward with increased foot traffic and a devoted following.

“I had an awesome client base in Owasso … and a lot of those customers are coming back to me here in Collinsville,” she said. “We have been so warmly embraced by the community.”

Enchanted Children’s Bookstore’s hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. More information can be found at enchantedchildrensbookstore.godaddysites.com.