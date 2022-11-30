Emersumnice Brewery named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for November

Local brewer Donnie Eldridge’s trifecta of crafting specialized beer, bringing people together and giving back to his hometown has caught the attention of others.

The Rotary Club of Owasso this week named his establishment, Emersumnice Brewery, its Business of the Month for November.

Eldridge and his wife, Jennifer, were recently nominated to receive the accolade, and received a certificate of appreciation by Rotary members during a recognition ceremony on Tuesday.

“Thank you,” Rotary’s Jeff Stumpff told Eldridge. “This just recognizes the things that you’ve done in our community, the impact that you have made.”

Eldridge opened Emersumnice in May 2020, anchoring the Mowery Retail and Lofts complex at the First Avenue and Main Street intersection in the heart of Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District.

He developed the idea for the microbrewery while stationed overseas on his second deployment with the Army National Guard in April 2018. After serving more than 30 years in the military, he decided to try his hand at entrepreneurship.

Since opening, Eldridge and his wife have made it their primary focus to help veterans by supporting organizations like the Army Aviation Association of America and crafting beers dedicated to men and women of the military.

“Your dedication to the veterans is very evident,” Stumpff said, “so the way that you give back to the veterans here says a lot about where your heart is.”

Eldridge replied, “That (serving veterans) was one of our key points and what we wanted to do with this business. First and foremost, we wanted a place that Owasso would be proud of.”

He and his brewery team also help support Owasso Community Resources by regularly hosting food drives and providing residents in need with a gift card every week.

“Every family that comes in, they’re just so appreciative,” Eldridge said. “That has been probably one of the best decisions we made as far as what we do with our charity work. It’s just been a blessing.”

Emersumnice encompasses 4,100 square feet downstairs and 1,600 upstairs in an area that also can be reserved for events, such as wedding receptions and business luncheons.

When asked what it means to receive Rotary’s recognition, Jennifer replied, “We really, really appreciate this. This is really nice to be honored in this way.”

Emersumnice is the 16th local business honored by Owasso Rotary since the organization kicked off the monthly recognition program in August 2021.