Elite Detailing 918 named Owasso Rotary’s Business of the Month for April

For Joe and Sasha Salsgiver, owners of Elite Detailing 918 LLC in Owasso, perfecting the look of customers’ vehicles comes as more than just a routine job.

“We strive to be a presentable, local business … for everybody to say, ‘That’s a role model,’” Joe said. “That’s what we want.”

That positive mentality recently caught the attention of the Rotary Club of Owasso, which named the local company its Business of the Month for April during a small gathering on Tuesday.

Rotary recognized Elite after receiving several nominations to award the business for serving the city and promoting several charitable projects over the years.

“We love our community; it’s very supportive of what we do,” Joe said. “We shop local, support local, and we appreciate everybody that does the same thing for us. We definitely try to help out the people in need when we can.”

Elite, which provides auto and boat detailing services to the Owasso area, also offers free services for teachers, gives back to the police department, hosts car shows, cleans up neighborhoods, donates meals to families in need during the holidays and more.

Jeff Stumpff with Rotary shared his appreciation with the Salsgivers at Tuesday’s gathering, highlighting their continued efforts to rally others in giving back to the community through their charitable works.

“While you (Elite) all can do good things, when you get other people with you, you can do even greater things, so I thought that was pretty neat that you got others involved,” Stumpff said.

Elite also recently gained attention outside the walls of its Oklahoma hometown after actor Tom Arnold took to social media to personally promote the local business in a video on Facebook.

More information about Elite Detailing — which launched in 2016 and opened its doors at its current location, 7770 N. Owasso Expy, Ste. 150, in 2019 — can be found at elitedetailing918.com.

