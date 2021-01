An Owasso man was killed in a car accident Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., 84-year-old Walter Kerr was driving eastbound on 126th Street North from North Memorial Drive, when he veered left and crossed the center line, striking a traffic sign, the accident report shows.

Collinsville fire and medic crews responded and rushed Kerr to an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the report.

The collision is under investigation.